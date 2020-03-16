Little Rock Zoo closes in efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Zoo will be closed to the public until March 30 in efforts to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
They will be closed from March 16, 2020, through March 30, 2020.
The zoo will continue to care for the animals through professional zookeepers and highly trained staff.
Here is what the zoo said they are doing to protect their staff and wildlife:
- We have increased cleaning and sanitizing of all areas
- As always, staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when in close proximity to animals
- We have temporarily restricted business-related travel for our staff
- We have postponed or canceled programs, meetings, and events
- We have enacted other policies and procedures related to our level of response and our pandemic response plan
The zoo will be losing a lot of income during this closure. To make a donation directly to the zoo, click here.