Live updates: Gov. Hutchinson asks Arkansas protests to remain peaceful

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Protests are continuing throughout the state of Arkansas for a third straight day as part of a nationwide protest following the death of George Floyd.

Both the first and second night of protest in Little Rock in the Arkansas State Capitol have ended in protesters dispersing after tear gas was fired at them by state police.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott has re-implemented a nighttime curfew in the city, which will last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning on Monday.

4:30 p.m.

In response to a question on whether Gov. Hutchinson would join the protest or have a discussion with protesters, he said that he's doing a lot of communication regarding that issue.

He said he would rather listen at this time and that he thinks people don't want to hear solutions from him.

4:00 p.m.

You can watch Gov. Hutchinson's 4 p.m. press conference on the protests below:

During the press conference, Gov. Hutchinson said he understands the fear and distrust after the death of George Floyd.

He said he respects the protests across Arkansas and supports their cries for justice.

Hutchinson said it's his job as Governor to make sure protesters are peaceful and protected.

After the vandalism at the Arkansas State Capitol Saturday night, Hutchinson said he ordered the Arkansas National Guard along with the Arkansas State Police on Sunday to "protect innocent protesters, but dispel those that were trying to be violent."

Hutchinson said he will not tolerate acts of violence or destruction of property during the protests.

"It's not Arkansas, it's not what we're about," he said.

In regards to Sen. Tom Cotton's suggestion to use the Insurrection Act, Hutchinson said he worries about Arkansas and sees the protests as a responsibility of local law enforcement with back up with the National Guard.

Colonel Bill Bryant with the Arkansas State Police said officers are there to protect protesters, but said they have to take action if they notice criminal behavior.

Bryant also said that state police give protesters multiple warnings to disperse before firing tear gas or any other crowd dispersing items. He said police give protesters a lot of warnings before escalating.

Hutchinson said he needed more information on out-of-state antagonists before he describe groups that are using protests to take advantage by breaking into businesses or wanting to cause other trouble.

1:15 p.m.

Governor Asa Hutchinson at his daily COVID-19 press briefing commented on the protests across Arkansas.

He said he respects and supports peaceful protests, calling it an important part of democracy.

But he said violence and destruction of property is not acceptable and takes away from the message peaceful protesters are trying to convey.

He will deliver remarks on the protests at 4 p.m.

1:00 p.m.

Mayor Frank Scott J.r has re-instituted a nighttime curfew that will begin Monday night after two nights of protests.

The curfew will last from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. every day.

In a statement, Scott said the curfew is due to concerns of COVID-19 cases during large gatherings and that "social distancing is not occurring, and some protesters are not wearing face coverings."

Scott also said that city officials have intelligence that "out-of-state antagonists" are posing as protesters with an intent to be destructive during future protests.

12:30 p.m.

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey had a conversation with protesters Monday morning.

According to our reporter Ashley Godwin, Humphrey came out to talk with protesters outside of City Hall.

Protesters said they wanted to talk to Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Governor Asa Hutchinson as well.

Humphrey said he wants people to freely have a dialogue with him and it was part of the reason he went to talk to the protesters.