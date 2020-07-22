x
Mayor Scott proclaims Little Rock LGBTQ+ Black Pride Days for July 24-26

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the City of Little Rock, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. proclaimed July 24-26, 2020 as Little Rock LGBTQ+ Black Prides Days.

This follows after Mayor Scott Jr. signed a proclamation declaring June as the official Pride Month for the city.

The proclamation states the City of Little Rock is a diverse community that embraces people of all races, backgrounds, sexual orientations and gender identities and recognizes the LGBTQ+ communities of color as an integral part of the vibrant culture and climate of Little Rock.

On July 7, the City of Little Rock also adopted an ordinance, making it the first city in Arkansas with increased penalties specifically for hate crimes that target people based on their race, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability. 

A series of even have been set for July 24-26 to showcase Little Rock's LGBTQ+ community of persons of color under the name Little Rock Black Pride.

