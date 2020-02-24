Family and friends gather for funeral of famed rodeo clown Lecile Harris

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) - The life of iconic rodeo clown Lecile Harris was celebrated Sunday, when hundreds came out to Collierville High School to pay their respects to Harris and his family and friends. He died at 83 years old and leaves a lasting impact on the rodeo world and especially people in Collierville.

It was a sea of friends, family, and cowboy hats to honor Lecile Harris’ life. When he died at 83, he was still on the road doing what he loved and did best as a rodeo clown. Harris performed all over the world during his career. He was even inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame and Bull Riding Hall of Fame. everyone who knew him says he was funny, generous, and truly authentic. One of Harris’ friends for the past 50 years says he was the best at what he did and irreplaceable.