Leading expert on COVID-19 praises Governor Hutchinson

The country's leading expert on COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci has praised Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson for his commitment in slowing down the spread of the virus.

It's no secret that Governor Asa Hutchinson has experienced some criticism for not issuing a stay at home order for Arkansas. Arkansas is one of the handful of states left and the only state in the south with no order in place.

Hutchinson has defended his decision saying a stay at home order would hurt businesses. The governor has also said his directives are more strict than some stay at home orders. Dr. Fauci apparently agrees, saying Arkansas has taken the right measures to slow down the spread of the virus.

"About an hour and a half ago, I spoke with the Governors of Arkansas and Wyoming who are really committed to make sure that they don't get into the situation where they're gonna have spikes in their state and they're doing the kinds of things that they don't get recognized because people don't talk about them much, " said Dr. Fauci. "I want to give a shout out to them, they're doing an extraordinary job and I was really, I wouldn't say surprised because I expect it of this country but to hear what they're doing, and the commitment that they're putting in to make sure we don't have the kinds of situations that we've experienced unfortunately in other areas, this is very important.