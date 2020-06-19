Leaders talk COVID-19 safety concerns for Tulsa Trump campaign rally

It will be the first political rally indoors since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the United States.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Thousands of people are preparing to make their way to Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday (June 20) to attend President Trump's campaign rally.

With Tulsa not being that far from our area, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says many Arkansans will likely attend the rally.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt was at the White House Thursday (June 18) talking with President Trump about the upcoming rally.

“We are one of the first states that has safely and measurably reopened,” Gov. Stitt said.

The rally will take place at the BOK Center which holds up to 19,000 people. Organizers are expecting a full house.

“If I’m going to the rally I’m looking at are we wearing masks, I’d be wearing masks and secondly I want to make sure that they’re sufficient social distancing for people who aren’t wearing a mask,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

Gov. Hutchinson says he is not going to the rally, but for Arkansans who do attend, he encourages safety and awareness when coming back to the state.

“I would encourage you to come back and get a test taken,” Gov. Hutchison said.

Gov. Stitt says Oklahoma opened Phase 3 on June 1. He says after 56 days of reopening the state, there are less than 200 hospitalizations and the positivity rate is still under 4%.

“It’s the 18 to 35 group that we’ve seen a slight increase but they are the asymptomatic and we’re testing so many more people right now than we were initially,” Gov. Stitt said.

Gov. Stitt welcomes the president and says it's important to get back to normalcy.

“I tell Oklahomans that COVID is in the U.S., it’s in Oklahoma but we have to learn how to be safe and how to move on,” Stitt said.