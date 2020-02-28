Lawsuit filed seeking to block effort to overturn Act 579

Arkansans for Healthy Eyes filed a lawsuit Friday alleging that Safe Surgery Arkansas failed to meet requirements of state petition law.

Arkansans for Healthy Eyes filed a lawsuit Friday (Feb. 28) alleging that Safe Surgery Arkansas failed to meet requirements of state petition law and misled voters in collecting signatures in its effort to overturn Act 579.

The ballot initiative was recently approved that could allow voters to overturn a legislative act that broadened the powers of state optometrists. That law, Act 579, permitted optometrists to perform limited eye surgeries. On Friday (Jan. 31), Secretary of State John Thurston issued a certificate of sufficiency to Safe Surgery Arkansas for its act to amend the definition of the “practice of optometry.” Safe Surgery Arkansas represents the state’s ophthalmologists, who are seeking to reverse the law passed in the 2019 session that broadened the scope of practice for optometrists.

“Voters can now rest assured they will have the opportunity to vote on whether to allow non-medical doctors to perform eye surgery this November, and the more than 64,000 Arkansans who signed the petition will have their voices heard,” Alex Gray, an attorney representing Safe Surgery Arkansas, said when the initiative was approved for the ballot.