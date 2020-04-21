Lawsuit filed over coronavirus outbreak at Arkansas prison

This comes a day after the state said the number of inmates with coronavirus at the Cummins Unit had reached about 600.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Civil rights groups have filed a lawsuit accusing Arkansas of not taking adequate steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus in its prisons.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas.

It comes a day after the state said the number of inmates with coronavirus at the Cummins Unit had reached about 600.

The lawsuit was filed of behalf of about a dozen inmates, including three at Cummins.

The release from the NAACP says:

"Prisoners, including the plaintiffs in this lawsuit, are disproportionately Black and have significantly higher rates of serious medical conditions, like heart disease, respiratory illness, and diabetes that make them especially vulnerable to severe illness or death from the virus. State officials have worsened these risks by failing to take essential measures to ensure social distancing, safe and sanitary conditions, and ready access to hygiene products, cleaning supplies, and personal protective equipment."

“Our organization is charged with investigating and preventing abuse or neglect wherever we find it,” said Tom Masseau, Executive Director at Disability Rights Arkansas. “Nowhere has the response to this unprecedented event been more lacking than in the prison system. While Arkansas has benefited greatly from utilizing social distancing measures, frequent hygiene, and the use of personal protective equipment, the population of incarcerated individuals have not had this luxury. Many inmates within the Arkansas prison system have disabilities or chronic conditions that place them at a greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19. We are calling upon the Governor and Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Corrections to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of individuals in their care. They cannot simply ignore the healthcare risks of inmates who have disabilities or have a chronic illness within the correctional system.”

“Without stronger action by state officials, Arkansas’ overcrowded prisons are becoming a humanitarian and public health catastrophe,” said Holly Dickson, Legal Director & Interim Executive Director at the ACLU of Arkansas. “This is an imminent threat to public health that disproportionately endangers the lives of Black Arkansans, who are four times more likely to be imprisoned than whites. It is critical that state officials heed the advice of public health experts and immediately reduce the state prison population to a level where social distancing is possible.”

The release goes on to say that inmates typically reside in crowded facilities where they're unable to practice social distancing and frequently lack ready access to soap, sanitizer, cleaning products, and personal protective equipment (PPE).