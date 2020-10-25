x
Law enforcement fatally shoots Arkansas man in Kansas

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says law enforcement officers shot and killed an Arkansas man who they say shot at officers during a chase.

The KBI says 32-year-old Wesley Jordan, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, died in the shooting Friday in southeast Kansas. The chase began after a victim reported being robbed in Coffeyville. 

The KBI says a passenger in the minivan fired at officers during a chase involving the Kansas Highway Patrol and Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies. 

A patrol officer shot Jordan when he eventually got out of the van. The driver of the minivan, a 26-year-old Coffeyville woman, was arrested on charged related to the robbery. 

