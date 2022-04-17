Largest drug arrest in Johnson County’s history provides opioid crisis wakeup call

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office hopes to educate individuals to the dangers of illegal drugs amidst two undercover operations.

Example video title will go here for this video

JOHNSON, Arkansas — Illegal drugs and firearms were among several items seized by Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in the largest drug arrest in the county’s history last week. The sheriff’s office carried out two simultaneous undercover operations coordinated with seven different agencies on the state and local levels.

Operations “West Wind” and “Solar Spring” led to the arrest of seven individuals and an impact that Sheriff Stephens calls proactive law enforcement.

“It speaks volumes,” Stephens said. “Here in Johnson County, that’s what we strive to do. You’ve got to be proactive on the enforcement end and proactive when you go out to help the people.”

Investigators said the operations were the result of good patrol work that led to undercover sting operations. Between both operations, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office recovered over two pounds of methamphetamine, four vehicles, a motorcycle, more than thirty firearms, and over $6,500 in the River Valley.

At this time, the two operations are considered independent and not connected, according to Investigator Michael Huber. As investigators continue to gather evidence, they said they hope to find the source of the illegal drugs.

“We are still processing this massive amount of evidence and items that we got,” Huber said. “It’s going to take us several days to package and prepare stuff to be sent for further testing through Arkansas State Crime Lab.”

While part of removing these drugs off the streets does involve arrests, Sheriff Stephens said arrests aren’t the focus. Instead, he hopes to help educate citizens to understand the dangers these drugs pose.

“With our border issues that are taking place now, we are seeing an influence and a great one of these illegal substances coming this way,” Stephens said. “One of the most concerning ones is the fentanyl. We’re doing everything we can to combat that and educate our citizens.”

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office hosts a Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Program (COAP) where they educate individuals on the effects of drug abuse. The program provides Narcan kits to individuals and instructs them on the proper use. Investigator Huber said he believes the knowledge they provide will likely save lives with the increase in drugs making their way into the area.

“Narcan is sadly going to have to be something that every individual is going to have to need to carry in their vehicles,” Huber said. “Just like band-aids because the opioid crisis is just out of control in the whole country right now and it’s getting worse and worse and worse.”

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.