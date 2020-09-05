Large venue guidelines modified, positive COVID-19 in Arkansas pass 3,900

The positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas continue to rise and location re-openings are still underway.

The positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas continue to rise and location re-openings are still underway.

Arkansas now has 3,984 confirmed COVID-19 cases according to Gov. Hutchinson. Of the newly added 237 cases, 173 cases are from the Federal Correctional Institute in Forrest City. There have been two more deaths, bringing the total to 90.

In today's press conference, Dr. Nate Smith announced that large venues, both indoor and outdoor directives have been modified.

The large venues are still allowed to reopen on the original date, May 18.

Large venues were originally limited to less than 50 people, they are now allowing up to a third of capacity. However, if a third of capacity surpasses 50, a detailed written plan must be submitted to the Arkansas Department of Health for approval. No such plan is required for 50 people or less.