Lanes closures on Bella Vista bypass in Bentonville due to construction

There will be overnight lane closures on the Bella Vista bypass in Bentonville due to construction.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Construction to build the new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. Highway 71 in Bentonville will require overnight lane closures, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, crews will be setting a concrete barrier wall along westbound State Highway 549 (Bella Vista Bypass) within the work zone east of the Punkin Hollow Road overpass to McKissic Creek Road.

Crews will be closing the westbound lane on the following dates and flagging traffic around the work.

Sunday night, Feb. 23, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Monday night, Feb. 24, to Saturday morning, Feb. 29, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Saturday night, Feb. 29, 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled by signage, flagging operations and police.

Drivers are asked to watch for warning signs and safety personnel during the work. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone.

This project (Job CA0903) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes constructing approximately 2.8 miles of roadway with bridge structures on U.S. Highway 549, including a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. Highway 71 in Bentonville. More information on this $66.6 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.