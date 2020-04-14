Landslide damages water lines in Sequoyah County

The damage happened at about 2 a.m. Monday morning when heavy rain caused the landslide and damaged about 1,500 feet of lines.

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — More than 2,500 people are without water in Sequoyah County as crews work to repair water lines.



According to Sequoyah County Water association Manager Vance Mooney, Monday (April 12) nights storm rolled through the county and caused a landslide north of Vian and damaged an extensive amount of water lines.

The damage has cut water off to homes of more than 2,500 people, Mooney said￼.



Areas affected include Highway 101, Marble City, Dwight Misdion, Sycamore and additional areas.



Crews with the water association are working around the clock to repair the lines but estimate people will be without water in these areas for two days, Mooney said.

Mooney says he is working with local churches and organizations to come up with a plan of where people can get water for now. He said he hopes to have that information out to those affected by Tuesday (April 13).

He also says new pipes to replace the damaged areas have been ordered and are expected to arrive on Tuesday (April 13) morning.￼￼￼￼

Mooney says additional equipment is also being brought in to fix the problem as quickly as possible.