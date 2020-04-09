Labor Day gas prices to hit lowest level in 16 years

The U.S. average price for a regular gallon of gas at the pump was $2.22 before Labor Day weekend, and this was the lowest price at this time of year since 2004.

The U.S. average price for a regular gallon of gas at the pump was $2.22 before Labor Day weekend, and this was the lowest price at this time of year since 2004, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

U.S. gasoline prices are low because of continued low demand for gasoline since mid-March when travel demand fell because of the efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Gasoline prices fell to a low of $1.77 on April 27. The price rose to more than $2 per gallon by early June and has remained flat from July to August. Prices were still about 18% lower than they were at the same time last year.

Monthly gasoline consumption in the United States fell to a low of 5.85 million barrels per day in April, and this was the lowest amount of product supplied since 1974. Efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID were most widespread in April as U.S. gasoline product supplied was down nearly 37% from the same month in 2019.