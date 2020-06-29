La-Z-Boy moves production jobs to Siloam Springs plant

Production at the shuttered upholstery plant will be shifted to three company plants, including one in Siloam Springs.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Monroe, Mich.-based furniture manufacturer La-Z-Boy Inc. recently laid off about 850 employees, or nearly 10% of its global workforce, and closed a manufacturing plant in Newton, Miss., amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Production at the shuttered upholstery plant will be shifted to three company plants, including one in Siloam Springs. The Newton plant employed about 300 people and accounted for about 10% of the upholstery production for the La-Z-Boy branded business.

Some production of the motion sofas and classics, or high-leg recliners, will be shifted to the Siloam Springs plant, said Kathy Liebmann, director of investor relations and corporate communications for La-Z-Boy.