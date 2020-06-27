x
Known Sebastian County COVID-19 cases rise almost 28% in three days

Credit: Talk Business & Politics

Another 33 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sebastian County Friday (June 26), making a three-day jump of 99, which is 27.7% of known cases in the county since March 11.

Sebastian County ends the week with 357 known cases, with 188 active cases and two deaths. There have been 167 recoveries in the county. Crawford County has 131 known cases with 64 active cases and no deaths.

There are 19 COVID patients in Fort Smith hospitals as of Friday, down from 25 on Wednesday, and nine of those patients are on ventilators, said Rep. Dr. Lee Johnson, R-Greenwood. Johnson is also the medical director for Fort Smith EMS and Southwest EMS and a practicing emergency room physician.