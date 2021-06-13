x
Knesset approves new coalition, ending Netanyahu's long rule

Israel’s parliament has voted in favor of a new coalition government, formally ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s historic 12-year rule.

Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned bitter rival, becomes prime minister, presiding over a diverse and fragile coalition comprised of eight parties with deep ideological differences.

Netanyahu remains head of the Likud party and will hold the post of opposition leader. 

Sunday’s vote ended a two-year cycle of political paralysis in which the country held four elections.

