Key players in trial of ex-officer charged in Floyd's death

Opening statements are set for Monday in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death. Derek Chauvin's trial is expected to last about four weeks.

Outside issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and a global outcry over racial inequities are also affecting the trial, which will be streamed online for the world to see.