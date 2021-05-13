Explosion at Kerr Dam leaves 2 workers trapped

The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) said the explosion happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

OKLAHOMA, USA — An explosion at Kerr Dam has left two workers trapped inside the damn according to KOTV. Rescue crews and swift water rescue teams are on the scene.

The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) said the explosion happened just before 6 p.m. today (May 13).

Contractors were doing routine work testing the bedrock underneath the dam when the explosion took place.

One man was able to get out, but two others remained trapped. The man that was able to get out is getting checked at a local hospital.

According to Justin Alberty with GRDA, a plan is being worked on to get in and rescue them. Alberty said they will have to get to the men through a different galley, but they do not believe the men are in any immediate danger.

GRDA confirmed there are no structural issues with the dam and they will not be releasing any water.

"As far as another explosion or structural problems, we don't feel that there are. We feel that the scene is stable. We don't know their conditions fully but we feel that the scene is stable," Alberty said.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown and being investigated.