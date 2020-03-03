Keep Fort Smith Beautiful to host Great Arkansas Cleanup

Keep Fort Smith Beautiful will be hosting the semi-annual "Great Arkansas Cleanup" next month.

This event is to engage the local community in cleaning up various locations within the city.

Volunteers will be picking up litter from the city streets and parks of their choice or can be assigned one.

Free lunch will be provided for the volunteers by First National Bank. There will be hot dogs, chips, and drinks.

This will take place at the Farmer's Market parking lot in Downtown Fort Smith on April 18th from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

All supplies needed to clean up such as gloves, trash bags, security vests, and T-shirts will be provided on the site by Keep Arkansas Beautiful.

“Fort Smith litter problem is everyone's responsibility. If I don't pick up trash on the sides of our roads, who will? No one." says longtime Fort Smith citizen and "Keep Arkansas Beautiful" commissioner Paula Linder.

Keep Fort Smith Beautiful is partnering with the City of Fort Smith this spring to promote the idea of keeping Fort Smith free of litter.