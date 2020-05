An incident has caused part of I-49 to shut down interrupting the morning commute.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Part of I-49 was shut down during the morning commute on Friday (May 1).

Southbound I-49 right after the Bobby Hopper Tunnel was filled with police and deputies.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office told 5NEWS they were called to the area after a person jumped from a bridge taking their own life.