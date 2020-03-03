Judge Isaac Parker documentary gets first look at tourism conference

Those attending the 46th annual Arkansas Governor’s Conference of Tourism had the treat of a sneak peek of “Indians, Outlaws, Marshals & the Hangin’ Judge”.

Those attending the 46th annual Arkansas Governor’s Conference of Tourism had the treat of a sneak peek of “Indians, Outlaws, Marshals & the Hangin’ Judge” at the conference networking breakfast Tuesday (March 3) morning.

The 80-minute documentary, produced and directed by Arkansan Larry Foley, is a production of the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Oral and Visual History and the University of Arkansas School of Journalism and Strategic Media.

Foley said he chose to give the first look at his documentary at the conference held in Fort Smith because “so many of those who funded this project including Arkansas Parks and Tourism” were at the breakfast.