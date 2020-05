Rhiannon Hudson, 15 was last seen in Paris, Arkansas on Tuesday (May 12).

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway/missing and endangered juvenile.

Rhiannon Hudson, 15 was last seen in Paris, Arkansas on Tuesday (May 12).

Hudson is 5'8", weighs 120 lbs., has dark hair and hazel eyes.

She is possibly in or traveling to Fort Smith.