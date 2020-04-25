John Brown University accepting students for new bachelor’s degree

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Siloam Springs-based John Brown University recently announced it has developed an undergraduate criminal justice program that will begin this fall.
The private, Christian university has started to enroll students for the Bachelor of Science in criminal justice that will provide students with an academic and experiential program in the fields that comprise the discipline of criminal justice. It will prepare students to work in local, state or federal law enforcement, public safety, and law, including administrative positions in those fields. The major was structured to allow student access to experts in criminal justice and the related fields of political science and psychology.
The new program has been in the works since August 2019, said Julie Gumm, director of university marketing and communications.
