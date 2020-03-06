John Berry Celebrates 2020 grads in re-recording of ‘The Graduation Song’

Berry originally wrote the song his senior year in 1977. The video for the re-recording features pictures of 2020 seniors.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Grammy-winning Country music recording artist and songwriter, John Berry, has re-recorded and released 'The Graduation Song,' honoring 2020 graduates.

He originally wrote the song over 43 years ago during his senior year of high school.

During the Covid-19 Pandemic quarantine, John re-recorded and co-produced it with his son and wife in their home studio.

Utilizing the power of social media, a message and request were sent to his fan base asking them to submit photos of graduates, which resulted in over 400 photos.

The images are included in the video to honor these graduates for their accomplishments and recognition.

Watch the video for 'The Graduation Song' below:

The first portion of the video is a message from John to seniors. The song begins at the 2:03 mark.

John Berry was honored to share the narration and perform ‘The Graduation Song’ at a special graduation ceremony held by Maury County Public Schools in Columbia, TN where they celebrated high school graduates who have enlisted in the military and their deployment is prior to the upcoming graduation on Jun 29.

John Berry shared these thoughts, “Forty-three years ago, in the early spring of 1977, the reality hit that the end of ‘the best days of my life’ was mere months, weeks, days away. The Graduation Song poured out of me on one of those clear nights as I played my guitar while thoughts of special moments and friends had a hold of my heart. I never really played this song for anyone at that time, but I did eventually record it on an independent album, ‘In the Nighttime,’ in 1981. Now, all these years later, it has been a labor of love to re-record this song, to give it a breath of new life, in order to pay tribute to the Class of 2020.”