J.B. Hunt Transport Services discloses 2019 key metrics

LOWELL, Arkansas — For the first time, J.B. Hunt Transport Services published a report where they disclosed their 2019 key metrics for its subsidiary J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. on sustainability topics which align with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. is one of the largest supply chain solutions companies in North America.

“J.B. Hunt understands the importance of providing additional information around environmental, social, and corporate governance topics to help stakeholders appreciate how we are managing certain risk,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. “In conjunction with that effort and based on feedback from many of our key stakeholders, J.B. Hunt is proud to have made available a report using the SASB framework and to be one of the first companies to provide such a report in our industry group. This report is only a part of the company’s improved effort to be more transparent with ESG information, and we will continue to make advancements along this journey.”

The report provides preliminary targets for improvement and a road map for advancing the company’s efforts over the next 15 years. It includes sustainability data for greenhouse gas emissions, air quality, driver working conditions, and accident and safety management for 2019. It also highlights long and short-term strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving driver health. It is based on standards set by SASB, an independent, nonprofit standard-setting organization that develops and maintains reporting standards that enable businesses around the world to identify, manage, and communicate financially material sustainability information.