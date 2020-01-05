J.B. Hunt creates digital feature to improve driver, customer safety during deliveries

J. B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. looks to make safer the delivery of shipments amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

J. B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. looks to make safer the delivery of shipments amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic as federal and state transportation agencies partner to distribute 1 million masks to truck drivers nationwide.

The Lowell-based carrier announced Friday (May 1) a new electronic bill of lading (eBOL) feature that will allow businesses and carriers to digitally sign bills of lading and reduce contact during the delivery process.

“The current environment is challenging every aspect of the supply chain, from securing capacity to completing deliveries,” said Shelley Simpson, executive vice president, chief commercial officer and president of highway services at J.B. Hunt. “This new electronic bill of lading feature offers simplicity, efficiency and most importantly, a safer option for drivers and front-line employees to sign load documents.”