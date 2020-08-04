It's National Zoo Lovers Day

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge is temporarily closed to the public due to the Coronavirus. Our number 1 priority is caring for the animals and protecting their care takers. We understand how much our supporters love us and the animals, so we have decided to give a virtual tour of the Refuge! This is part 1, join us tomorrow for part 2 of this episode and, Friday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (and so on) to see the ENTIRE Refuge! We will do this Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday until we reopen (if possible). Here is part one! Part one is given by Beckie Moore, our Education Coordinator and Wildlife Interpreter.