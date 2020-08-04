It's National Zoo Lovers Day

Each year on Apr. 8, 'Zoo Lovers Day' encourages us to explore our local zoos.
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Each year on Apr. 8, National Zoo Lovers Day encourages us to explore our local zoos.
Millions of people visit zoos and learn about the many animals that live there on Zoo Lovers Day.
Due to COVID-19, zoos across the country have had to close their doors to the public temporarily.
However, many zoos are making it easier than ever to check-in and watch zoo wildlife via virtual tours and live cams.
Take a break from social-distancing boredom and watch the lives of zoo animals at one of the many zoos offering virtual zoo tours.
During a time when the COVID-19 epidemic is touching all of our lives, we're proud and glad that people around the world find joy in PandaCam. You can help support our giant panda program and Zoo Atlanta during this unusual time - thank you for your commitment!
Today, in our Virtual Classroom sponsored by Raising Cane’s, we’re getting up close to a crowd favorite - koalas! Koalas are one of the many marsupials found in Australia, and we hope to answer all your koala-ty questions about this unique species!Posted by Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge Tour Part 1
Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge is temporarily closed to the public due to the Coronavirus. Our number 1 priority is caring for the animals and protecting their care takers. We understand how much our supporters love us and the animals, so we have decided to give a virtual tour of the Refuge! This is part 1, join us tomorrow for part 2 of this episode and, Friday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (and so on) to see the ENTIRE Refuge! We will do this Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday until we reopen (if possible). Here is part one!
Part one is given by Beckie Moore, our Education Coordinator and Wildlife Interpreter.Posted by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday, March 18, 2020
You are watching Koala Cam live from the Conrad Prebys Australian Outback at the San Diego Zoo.