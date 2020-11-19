It's National Play Monopoly Day: History behind the iconic board game

The original version of the game was published in 1906 to illustrate the potential exploitation of tenants by greedy landlords and was called "The Landlord's Game."

The iconic board game, Monopoly, is an American classic that has been enjoyed by families all over the world for decades, and it has an interesting history.

The idea of Monopoly as a game was established by Lizzie Maggie to illustrate the potential exploitation of tenants by greedy landlords. Maggie's game was published in 1906 and called "The Landlord's Game."

PHOTO: Replica of the 1906 edition of "The Landlord's Game"

A replica of the 1906 edition of The Landlord's Game can be purchased here.

In 1906, Charles Darrow also designed a semi-copyrighted version of this board game. However, it did not gain popularity until 1935 when the Parker Brothers, an America based toy and game manufacturing company published it, according to National Days Today.

Since 1935, the game has been played by an estimated 500 million people, has local licenses in 103 countries and is available in 37 languages.