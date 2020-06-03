It's National Employee Appreciation Day

Employers across the country plan employee recognition and celebrations.

National Employee Appreciation Day on the first Friday in March each year focuses attention on employees in all industries.

Employees are one of a company’s greatest assets. Recognition and appreciation are known as one of the key motivational factors in the workplace.

Many organizations include employee appreciation as part of their business structure to show how much they value their employees and to keep morale high in the workplace.

Employers who express employee appreciation tend to increase employee job satisfaction as well.

Great ways to show your employees appreciation:

Be Flexible – If possible within your industry, allowing a little flexibility can reap huge benefits when you need last-minute work done.

A Thank You Note – When a job has been done well, a heartfelt, hand-written thank you means more than a slap on the back.

Team Effort Celebration – If the team pulled together and made it happen, reward them with an office pizza party, casual dress day or even close the office early so they can spend some well-earned time with family.

Get Caught – Make sure the employee hears you telling someone else you thought they did a great job.

Create a Culture of Encouragement – Employees who expand their horizons bring new skills to your workforce and will encourage others to do so too.