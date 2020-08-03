Italy quarantines north in drastic bid to slow virus spread

ROME, Italy — Italy took a page from China’s playbook Sunday, locking down some 16 million people for nearly a month. The restrictions are aimed at halting the relentless march of the new coronavirus across Europe. Weddings, funerals, shopping malls, and even restaurants are all affected by the new measures in northern Italy. Western countries have been increasingly imitating China by imposing travel controls and shutting down public events. Formula One races, sumo competitions and the Pope's Sunday service were also affected. The Grand Princess cruise ship, where 21 people have tested positive, was heading to Oakland, where passengers and crew faced quarantines.