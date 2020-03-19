x
Italian virus death toll nears China's as outbreak spreads

The death toll in Italy is poised to overtake that of China as the outbreak pivots toward Europe and the United States.
Credit: AP
A worker disinfects the street to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 19, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus first took hold, is reporting no new homegrown cases. 

But the death toll in Italy is poised to overtake that of China in a dramatic illustration of how the outbreak has pivoted toward Europe and the United States. 

The worldwide death toll crept toward 10,000 as the total cases topped 220,000, including nearly 85,000 people who have recovered. 

Italy registered 2,978 deaths on Wednesday after another 475 people died.

 Given that Italy has been averaging more than 350 deaths a day since March 15, it's likely to overtake China’s 3,249 dead when new figures are released later Thursday.  

