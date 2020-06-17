Iowa DNR: Stop following the bear

Officials say that crowd pressure on the bear could force a situation where they would have to euthanize it.

An official with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources told News8 that crowds gathering to watch the newly-famous wandering bear could pose a threat to its safety.

The official emphasized that the groups of people that have been going out to see the bear have affected its wandering pattern, and that continuing to do so may have the bear wind up in a situation where DNR would have to euthanize it instead of being able to successfully guide it away.

He also says that officers will be out in the bear's wandering area looking to write citations.