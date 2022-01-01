Arkansas Venture Capital Development Fund invests in Springdale startup EasyBins

EasyBins’ online marketplace offers consumers access to in-stock groceries at multiple local stores in the area.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale-based online grocery startup EasyBins announced Friday (April 29) a $400,000 matching investment from the Arkansas Venture Capital Development Fund (AVCDF) of the Arkansas Venture Capital Investment Trust (AVCIT).

The Arkansas Development Finance Authority (ADFA) administers the fund and the trust. The investment follows EasyBins’ now oversubscribed $2 million late-stage seed round.

EasyBins’ online marketplace offers consumers access to in-stock groceries at multiple local stores in their area. Workers consolidate the order at a nearby micro-fulfillment center, and then a single driver delivers it in a temperature-controlled bin.

