State pulls licenses of nursing homes that sent hundreds to warehouse where 7 died

INDEPENDENCE, La. — The State of Louisiana has permanently shut down seven nursing homes that evacuated residents to a warehouse in Independence, La. to ride out Hurricane Ida.

The Louisiana Department of Health said it had notified the facilities that their licenses were revoked and their Medicaid provider agreements had been terminated.

“All of these nursing facilities clearly failed to execute their emergency preparedness plans to provide essential care and services to their residents,” said LDH Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips. “When issues arose post-storm, we now know the level of care for these residents plummeted."

The announcement comes after seven residents have died and more were hospitalized after enduring conditions that workers described as intolerable, crowded and insufficient for the people who needed a high level of care.

The nursing homes that were shut down are:

River Palms Nursing and Rehab, Orleans Parish

South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, Lafourche Parish

Maison Orleans Healthcare Center, Orleans Parish

Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home, Jefferson Parish

West Jefferson Health Care Center, Jefferson Parish

Maison DeVille Nursing Home, Terrebonne Parish

Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey, Jefferson Parish

Approximately 850 residents, most of them elderly and infirmed, were in crowded conditions that the workers said ended up with the residents yelling, in tears and in conditions that included bags of human waste stacked in the corners of the facility.

After hearing reports of deteriorating conditions at the facility after Hurricane Ida made landfall, LDH inspectors promptly visited the site but were expelled from the property and prevented from conducting an assessment.

The owner of the nursing homes, Bob Dean, blamed the LDH for any suffering and said he was selling the homes, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Dean is facing a lawsuit from four family members of nursing home residents who were evacuated to the warehouse.

