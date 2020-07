An investigation for a shooting in Rogers is underway this afternoon (July 4).

ROGERS, Ark. — An investigation for a shooting in Rogers is underway this afternoon (July 4).

According to police, they were contacted by Mercy Hospital at about 8 a.m. this morning about a gunshot victim. The victim is a male and is currently in the ICU.

The shooting is being investigated at 1346 W Olive Street and search warrants are being issued.

Police say there is no danger to the public.