Indian Creek Beach on Beaver Lake to reopen

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Beaver Lake Project Office, have announced the reopening of Indian Creek Beach on Beaver Lake.

ROGERS, Ark. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Beaver Lake Project Office, have announced the reopening of Indian Creek Beach on Beaver Lake.

Indian Creek Beach was originally closed temporarily due to higher than acceptable E-Coli levels that were found during routine testing conducted by the Arkansas Department of Health.

It has now been retested for E-coli and has been determined safe for public. Before reopening the swim beach, the Arkansas Department of Health requires two acceptable water samples of the beach.