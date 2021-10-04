In GOP strongholds, a big push on 'culture war' legislation

Republican state legislators have been in overdrive this year on so-called culture-war bills.

Republican state legislators have been in overdrive this year on so-called culture-war bills. They've moved firmly on abortion limits, restrictions on the rights of transgender youth, and more.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson offered a rare rebuke of that effort this past week by vetoing a bill banning gender-confirming treatments for transgender youth.

South Carolina, South Dakota, Oklahoma, and Tennessee are among the states where GOP lawmakers are pushing similar cultural legislation from the right.