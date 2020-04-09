Illinois Bank Robber arrested by Sebastian Co deputy

A traffic stop lead to an arrest of an Illinois bank robber in Sebastian County yesterday (Sept 3) afternoon.

A SCSO deputy pulled over a pickup truck and trailer on Rogers Avenue because the trailer's tags were not readable and the rear lights on the trailer were not working.

The driver was identified as Juan Pablo Flores, 41, of Van Buren. The deputy ran Flores’ information and an active FBI warrant for Armed Bank Robbery out of Aurora, Illinois for Flores pulled up. The warrant also listed Flores was to be considered armed and dangerous.

The deputy took Flores into custody and verified information through SCSO communications and the FBI. The deputy received photos for identification and it was confirmed Flores was the subject wanted by the FBI. An Arkansas State Police trooper assisted the lone deputy in making the arrest.