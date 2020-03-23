Hunt for medical gear to fight virus becomes all-consuming

New York City mayor says hospitals are 10 days away from running out of basic supplies.

The hunt for ventilators and other medical supplies is consuming the U.S. and Europe, as new virus infections soar.

Political paralysis stalled efforts for quick aid from Congress and more governments tightened restrictions, sending U.S. futures and many Asian markets down.

Medical supplies and hospital space are in short supply elsewhere as well.

Spain erected a field hospital in a convention center.