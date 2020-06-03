Human remains found in Heavener

A homeowner in Heavener was riding his side by side on some land off of Highway 128 yesterday (March 5) when he found a skull.

According to Leflore County Sheriff Donnie Edwards, a homeowner in Heavener was riding his side by side on some land off of Highway 128 yesterday (March 5) when he found a skull.

The Leflore County Sheriff's office and OSBI have started digging and looking around.

They are out there today (March 6) recovering more. They will be investigating and sending it to a crime lab to uncover the cause of death and exactly who this person is.

This is the same area where Harold Snyder went missing back in April. There is no positive identification but they are looking into if this could be Snyder.