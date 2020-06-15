Hotels Suffering due to COVID-19

Many businesses took an economic hit from the coronavirus. The hospitality industry is certainly one of those.

“It was devastation. We did not know how to handle it. It was unprecedented. The hotel industry, it’s a pillar in our community and it’s a bedrock for the hospitality.” said Tracy OBryan, the General Manager at Fairfield Inn and Suites in Fort Smith.

Hotels have taken a major hit in the past two months due to COVID-19. With two decades in the hospitality business, OBryan says these times are unlike any she's seen before.

“We got phone calls, left and right with cancellations with all groups, even weddings. That’s complete devastation, again we just did not know how to handle it. said OBryan.

While some hotels nearby had to close their doors, OBryan's hotel remains open for business although their occupancy numbers are at an all-time low.

“Last year at this we were 100% and this is the thriving time of year that gets us through the remaining of the year. This is the time that we should be hitting all-time highs in revenue and we’re not," said OBryan.

OBryan says the most disheartening part of it all is having to furlough about 70% of their hotel employees from housekeepers to breakfast attendances and front desk workers. Not only are occupancy rates down, but there has also been a significant loss in the Hotel, Motel, and restaurant taxes collected.

That money is used by the convention and visitors bureau for marketing efforts to attract people to the city.

"Concerts, conferences conventions to bring into the community. And we’re in a situation where everyone hands are tied so business is not coming in,” says OBryan.

OBryan says she knows the state and federal government are working hard to find solutions for hotels in Arkansas and she hopes with phase 2 reopening Monday, the hospitality industry starts to pick back up.