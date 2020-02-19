It's been nearly three months since Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr was shot and killed in the line of duty

To honor his memory, his partner and three of his closest friends are needing help getting to Washington D.C.

The Fayetteville Fraternal Order of Police has opened a GoFundMe account in hopes to send officers to Police Week.

Police Week is held every year and thousands gather to honor fallen officers across the country.