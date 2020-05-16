Homeowners Clean Up From Yesterday’s Floods In Shady Point

Yesterday's storms brought down a pour of rain, flooding streets, homes, and cars. One neighbor in Shady Point had a river of rainwater flowing through their street.

Yesterday's storms brought down a pour of rain, flooding streets, homes, and cars. One neighbor in Shady Point had a river of rainwater flowing through their street.

No one wants water inside of their house, let alone all over their lawn. Yesterday this street was overflowing with rainwater and it built up near this house here on Wells Road.

The water in some areas was knee-deep. Winds blew trees and rain sideways, and the volume of water carried debris from the backyard into the fence which created pressure that eventually brought the fence down.

The homeowner Richard Johnson says it felt like the storm lasted for hours. He and his wife were inside watching the storm through their window. Richard's lived here for 12 years and says he has never experienced any storm like this.

“At first I didn’t realize what it was doing. I was looking out the front and saw the river going down the road and then I sat down and my wife came out of the bedroom and said look at the floor there was water rushing in from the back door,” said Johnson

The couple says they spent about an hour cleaning up the water from inside their home. Johnson says there was damage to some carpets and rugs, along with some minor leaks in the roof.