'Holly Blair exploded into glitter and bats': Unorthodox obituary for Idaho witch goes viral

HAILEY, Idaho — "Holly Blair exploded into glitter and bats on August 17, 2020."

What a way to go.

The unorthodox obituary for Holly Blair, a woman out of Hailey, Idaho, is gaining some attention on the internet. The obituary has been shared 862 times from Wood River Chapel's website, where her memorial page is hosted. Some shares got as many as a thousand reactions each.

"She is survived by four spoiled cats, two stinky dogs, three bad birds, a turtle, and an utterly useless frog named Fred, as well as three children and a husband of little to no importance," the obituary reads.

In a fitting burial, Blair's ashes will be interred "under a tree with the ridiculous multitude of animals she rescued, both wild and domestic."

Before she passed, Blair stated her future plans involved "drinking beer with Terry Pratchett," the popular fantasy novelist who passed in 2015, "and flying across the moon on her broomstick on Halloween."

Blair kindly promised to communicate with friends and family from the great beyond "via the cockatiel psyche."