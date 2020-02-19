Holiday Island sex offender sentenced to life in federal prison in child exploitation case

Lucas Montagne, 33, of Holiday Island, Arkansas, was sentenced to life in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Holiday Island man has been sentenced to life in prison for child pornography.

On Tuesday (Feb. 18) Lucas Montagne, 33, was sentenced to life in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor via the Production of Child Pornography and a sentencing enhancement for having a prior sex conviction in which the victim was a minor.

In April 2019, Homeland Security Investigations received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding media files that contained what was believed to be images of child pornography being uploaded onto Google, according to court records.

Upon investigating further, investigators were led to Montagne's home in Holiday Island.

Two minors were found in the home during a federal search warrant in May 2019.

Forensic analysis of electronics taken from the residence revealed multiple images of child pornography depicting two individual minors under the age of 10.

Montagne was a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2013, in Montgomery County, Texas for Sexual Assault of a Child and in 2014 out of Harris County, Texas for Sexual Assault of a Child. He was indicted in June of 2019 and entered a guilty plea in October of 2019.