Hog cutouts to fill Razorback stadiums

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorback fans now have an opportunity to help fill the Razorback stadium this season.

Starting this fall, Razorback fans can purchase a hog cutout to be placed in the stadium. All you have to do is upload a picture of yourself, and make your payment! Cutouts will range from $40-$100 and all proceeds will be going directly to Razorback student athletes.

You must purchase your cutout before Wednesday, September 16 in order to ensure the cutout is in place for the season opener. The deadline for the soccer and volleyball home openers will be communicated at a later date. Cutouts can still be purchased after the season opener deadlines for the remainder of the season.

Here are the steps to get yours.

Step 1: Upload your personalized cutout photo

Step 2: Complete your order by submitting payment

Step 3: Your cutout is mailed to us and installed prior to the first game of the season

Step 4: A photo of your installed cutout will be emailed to you

Hog Cutouts Prices:

$100 per cutout at Football Located on the FRONT ROW of the east side of the stadium The first 150 will have their cutout signed by a Head Coach Sam Pittman A picture of your cutout will be emailed to you once it is installed Take home your cutout at the end of the season

$50 per cutout at Football Located in the lower level on the east side of the stadium A picture of your cutout will be emailed to you once it is installed Take home your cutout at the end of the season

$40 per cutout at Soccer or Volleyball Located in the lower level of the stadium/arena Receive a 2020 Razorback Soccer Scarf or a Razorback Volleyball Beanie A picture of your cutout will be emailed to you once it is installed Take home your cutout at the end of the season

