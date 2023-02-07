Silkroad Ensemble's American Railroad Project workshop held in Springdale

The American Railroad Project highlights the impact immigrant communities had on the creation of the U.S. railway.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Members of the Silkroad Ensemble hosted an open workshop in Springdale generating new music as part of their American Railroad Project.

The American Railroad Project highlights the impact that African American, Chinese, Indigenous, Irish and other immigrant communities had on the creation of the U.S. railways.

Silkroad says these communities "played a fundamental role in one of America’s most important technological and economic achievements of the 19th century – and shaped its cultural identity – yet their contributions have all too often been erased from history."

Silkroad artists and a research specialist from the Museum of Ozark History explored untold stories from these communities with a focus on history and chronicles unique to Arkansas.

According to its website, the project is set to offer many other methods of telling these stories such as:

Commissions of new music

Artist residencies in schools and communities

A new album

Documentary series

Nationwide tours

Curriculum development

Theatre production

