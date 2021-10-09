Remembering 3 Arkansans who lost their lives on 20th anniversary of 9/11

Nearly 3,000 lives were lost on that day 20 years ago, including three Arkansans.

ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday marks 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks that destroyed lives and changed our nation forever.

Two planes hit the World Trade Center, another hit the Pentagon and a fourth crashed in Pennsylvania.

Nearly 3,000 lives were lost on that day 20 years ago. According to the Remembering September 11, 2001 Legacy website, Malissa White, Nehamon Lyons IV and Sara Elizabeth Low, are the three Arkansans who sadly lost their lives.

Malissa White grew up in Bald Knob, where her brother said she was the caretaker of the whole family, the spokesperson, the whole lot.

"She was a real family person," Mr. Higgins said of his wife. "All I can say is that she is the best thing that happened to me."

Nehamon Lyons IV, of Pine Bluff, worked in the U.S. Navy and was living in Washington, D.C. at the time.

"He was very happy, very high-spirited, excited," said his cousin, Latrice Racy.

The 30-year-old operations specialist second class had a fairly new posting at the Pentagon. He was there when the plane crashed.

Finally, Sara Elizabeth Low, of Batesville, lost her life on 9/11 as she was a flight attendant with a dedicated to career with American Airlines.

"She absolutely loved the airlines and helping people," her father, Mike, said.

The 29-year-old flight attendant was stationed along the eastern seaboard--a part of the nation she adored.