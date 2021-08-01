Archaeological study conducted at Fort Smith National Historic Site

The survey will allow the park officials to learn more about what is beneath the surface at the site and locate possible historic features in a non-destructive way.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A geophysical archaeological study at the Fort Smith National Historic Site will help the park plan for future projects.

A team of geophysical archaeologists from the National Park Service Midwest Archeological Center in Lincoln, Neb., conducted the site survey Aug. 16-20.

The team used fancy technology, including magnetometers, ground-penetrating radar and an electromagnetic induction meter to “see” beneath the surface at the site, said Lisa Frost, park superintendent.

“If you have walked around the first fort site this week, you might have noticed the gridwork marked out, and people walking back and forth carrying or pushing different instruments,” the site posted on its Facebook page Aug. 20.

The survey will allow the park officials to learn more about what is beneath the surface at the site and locate possible historic features in a non-destructive way, Frost said.